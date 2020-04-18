PODCAST | WEEK 3: The fight for survival

It’s the end of week 3 of SA’s national lockdown and Friday would have marked our first day out of lockdown, had President Cyril Ramaphosa not announced a two-week extension.

In a way it is the end of the beginning, but by no means the beginning of the end.

The truth is, as South Africans confront the prospect of week 4 of lockdown, the balance between lives and livelihoods has come into stark focus.

Will the inability to earn mean that some South Africans will starve before they face the prospect of contracting Covid-19 or is the virus still the country’s largest threat?

In this short podcast series, we follow Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

PLEASE NOTE: This podcast may contain explicit and sensitive content. Listener discretion is advised.