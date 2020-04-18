Cleaner contracted to clean Woolworths store tests positive

A cleaner that Woolworths hired from a professional cleaning service for its food outlet in the Access Park centre off Buffelsfontein Road, Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the third person to contract the novel virus while working at the popular food store — with dozens of people often lining up outside to shop during the lockdown.

However, the retailer moved quickly at the weekend after a second positive case - shutting down the store.

Woolworths spokesperson Kirsten Hewett confirmed the cleaner had tested positive.

“We have received notification that an employee from our third-party cleaning service provider has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” she said.