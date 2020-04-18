Cleaner contracted to clean Woolworths store tests positive
A cleaner that Woolworths hired from a professional cleaning service for its food outlet in the Access Park centre off Buffelsfontein Road, Port Elizabeth has tested positive for Covid-19.
This is the third person to contract the novel virus while working at the popular food store — with dozens of people often lining up outside to shop during the lockdown.
However, the retailer moved quickly at the weekend after a second positive case - shutting down the store.
Woolworths spokesperson Kirsten Hewett confirmed the cleaner had tested positive.
“We have received notification that an employee from our third-party cleaning service provider has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” she said.
“We have advised the service provider to follow the department of health’s Covid-19 response process by isolating their employees who had direct contact with their Covid-19 positive colleague and completing contact tracing
“Our thoughts are with our team members and their families at this time and we are working closely with them to offer them the support and guidance they need.
She said the store's workers were all at home and in self-isolation.
“They will be contacted regularly by our Covid-19 helpline, which is managed by independent health services professionals, to closely monitor for any symptoms.”
On Wednesday, an employee at the store tested positive for Covid-19.
This was followed by a second person on Friday.
The 27-year-old cleaner, who declined to be named, said she had been in close contact with the first person that had tested positive at the store.
“The first thing I did on Thursday morning was to go get tested,” she said.
She received her results on Saturday morning.
“I am in shock. The last time I was went to work was Tuesday and I was fine.”
She said she had not shown any symptoms.
“But I am very afraid. My family is worried about their own health. We are a big family and I don’t know how I am going to self-isolate at home.”
Another employee said she was still waiting for her results, after going for a test at a private hospital on Friday.
“I have not been to work since Wednesday after they told us about the first case. I have not received any communication from the management of the store.”