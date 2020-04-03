News

Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown

PODCAST | WEEK 1: The fight for control

By Graeme Hosken, Alex Patrick and Paige Muller - 03 April 2020
Police load a man into a van during operations on day two of the lockdown in Hillbrow and Yeoville.
Image: Sunday Times/Alaister Russel

LISTEN TO WHAT HAPPENED OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR:

For South Africans in densely populated urban areas, it is almost impossible to socially isolate and this strain was felt as SA entered its first official week of lockdown.

This immersive podcast follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken, as they document the first week of SA's lockdown in remarkable detail.

Take a trip outside your front door without having to leave your home, by tuning into Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown.

