KZN man arrested after 'hijacking' ambulance at local hospital

A Pietermaritzburg man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked an ambulance at a local hospital where he was to be admitted on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the 38-year-old man allegedly threatened paramedics, who had taken him to the hospital, with a sharp object.

β€œHe allegedly got into an ambulance and drove off,” she said.

The ambulance was later recovered in the Wartburg area, about 28km away, after the man's mother contacted police.

β€œA case of carjacking has been opened at Mountain Rise police station and the suspect was arrested,” said Gwala.