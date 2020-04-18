Leisure

WATCH | LOL! Skhumba new rap hit about his child is hilarious

By Kyle Zeeman - 18 April 2020
Comedian Skhumba Hlophe rapped about his child.
Image: Alet Pretorius / Gallo Images

Move over Cassper, Nasty C and AKA, there is a new hottest MC in Mzansi: comedian Skhumba Hlophe.

The star was messing around on Instagram when he decided to drop some bars for his followers, waxing lyrical about his kid.

While it started off super promising, it kind of fizzled out at the end. Still, it was a laugh a  minute and celebs including Mampintsha, Shimza, Ma-E, Black Motion and Ms Cosmo all gave it their stamp of approval.

Skhumba joked that after lockdown he would drop it as an official single with Sjava, Zakwe and maybe Khuli Chana.

“After this lockdown I’m releasing this single featuring Sjava, Zakwe and still talking to Khuli Chana, but, yes, it’s gonna be a smashing hit. Thank you to everyone following me.”

Although he was tight-lipped about the single, Khuli responded with several laughing face emojis.

Does that mean it's a go?

