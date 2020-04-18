Chinese crew guilty of throwing Tanzanian stowaways overboard

They are named as Lin Xinyong, Zou Yongxian, Tan Yian, Xuie Wenbin, Xu Kun and Mu Yong.

They were all charged with attempted murder and pleaded guilty in terms of “dolus eventualis” in that they knew or ought to have reasonably foreseen the possibility that the Tanzanian nationals might die or perish at sea.

The captain also pleaded guilty to two charges under maritime laws, that he failed to report and safeguard the stowaways.

In the written agreement, which was put before the court, the seamen said the ship had entered Durban harbour on March 23 and offloaded cargo. It left three days later, destination unknown while waiting instructions for its next job, and headed up the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

The following day, the two stowaways “popped up” on the deck.

They are named in the plea as Tanzanian nationals Amiri Salamu, 20, and Hassani Rajabu, 30.

At that time neither disclosed their nationality. The crew said they were given food and water and isolated in a room. They claimed they refused to wear masks and were unhappy when they learnt that the ship, at that stage, had no fixed destination.