Rhodes University needs help to make online transition possible

Rhodes University has turned to its alumni, business and the public for help to mobilise resources to ensure successful completion of the 2020 academic year.

With the forced closure of the campus and cessation of all contact teaching and learning, a shortage of online learning facilities and connectivity has emerged as a serious threat for many of the university students and some of its teaching staff.

“One of our most serious short-term challenge is accessing laptops for students who do not have these and to respond to their other connectivity requirements.

“It is a huge challenge and one that we could not foresee,” director for communication and advancement, Luzuko Jacobs, said.

“We have to get our academic project going as best we can in the circumstances and to keep our quality.