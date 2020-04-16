'It's fake news': Competition Commission on circulating price list

The Competition Commission has distanced itself from a fake price list circulating that purports to be price guidelines for hygiene and health care products issued by the commission.

It said it has not issued price guidelines for any items.

“We are, however, investigating unreasonable price increases on essential items in line with the regulations issued by the minister of trade and industry, Ebrahim Patel.

“We urge members of the public to ignore this fake list and discourage anyone from circulating it.

“Anyone who continues to distribute the list must be urgently reported to 084 743 0000,” said the commission in a statement.