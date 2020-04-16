Demand for food surges with 5,000 requests a day turned down

Lesufi said not everyone who cries hunger receives the food parcels as the department has to screen each request.

"We have existing clients that we are supporting. On the calls that we receive we prioritise people who are sick, those who have nothing to eat as they have no income due to the lockdown and the homeless. Our process is structured... The majority of the people asking for help say it is due to the lockdown," he said.

On average about 2,000 a day are able to benefit on average. After getting the alert of someone who needs food, the department sends its workers to the home of the person for screening. This is done to establish if they are not benefiting from other form of government support.

"Once the screening is done, we alert the food bank to send the parcel to the affected person. We have five food banks which are located in the five regions of the province. We have been distributing food parcels long before the lockdown," Lesufi said.

The department has R80m dedicated to provide relief to struggling individuals in the province.

"We understand that people who receive grants could also be struggling but we have to prioritise those who have nothing at this stage. These are people who were begging at the robots for a living but who cannot do so due to the lockdown. We, however, want to ramp up the number of people benefiting daily to 5,000," Lesufi said.

People needing food parcels can now send emails to support@gauteng.gov.za.