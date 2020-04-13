Fire claims life at Durban beachfront flat
A fire has broken out at an apartment on the Durban beachfront, killing one person.
Durban metro police chief Steve Middleton shared images of the blaze on social media.
Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the victim was a 44-year-old male doctor, but this has not been confirmed yet.
This is a developing story
Covid 19 lockdown duties Day 18 Unfortunately one person passed away, May God Bless their Soul 🙏🏿🙏🏼🙏😢😢😢Posted by Steve Middleton on Monday, 13 April 2020
Durban fire: A 44-year-old doctor has died. pic.twitter.com/Hq0dFbjwQj— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 13, 2020