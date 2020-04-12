WATCH | Limpopo mayor becomes Big Brother, thanks to a drone

Not only can the drone broadcast reminders about physical distancing, it can record people and even count them – while officials monitor the footage and intervene if necessary. The first trial run resulted in an illegal shebeen being shut down.

“The drone was able to get real-time information about whether people are observing the lockdown,” said municipal manager Phapelo Matlala.

“We had a recording of the mayor and he was basically conveying a message to communities to say, ‘please respect the lockdown, stay at home, observe the hygiene and practise social distancing’ and so forth.”