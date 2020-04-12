No bed of roses: East Africa's female flower workers lose jobs as coronavirus hits exports

Emma Wanjiru had been packing roses at the flower farm in Kenya's Rift Valley town of Naivasha for six months when she was told not to come back two weeks ago.

The mother-of-two was devastated to lose the monthly wage of 7,200 Kenyan shillings ($72) in a nation where unemployment is high and her husband's wage as a mason too meagre to support their family of four.

"I didn't understand when my supervisor first told me I was losing my job because of the coronavirus," Wanjiru, 37, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Naivasha, 100 km (60 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi.

"She said the flower orders were not coming anymore and there was not enough work for us all. I hope to go back to work when this coronavirus is over ... but I don't know when that it is and how my family will survive until then."

With overseas demand for fresh-cut flowers plummeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of women in flower farms in Kenya and Ethiopia have lost their jobs and are at risk of being pushed into poverty, warned labour rights campaigners.

The coronavirus crisis, they add, has spotlighted long-standing problems in global supply chains, such as East Africa's flower industry which employs mostly female workers growing bouquets of roses and carnations for western supermarkets.