The Last of Us Part II is delayed indefinitely due to Covid-19
Citing “logistic issues” as a result of the global pandemic, developer Naughty Dog has confirmed that the global pandemic game’s launch is suspended “until further notice”. So that’s some irony for you.
Originally expected to launch on May 29, The Last of Us Part II conspicuously did not actually launch on time. Although the studio is “nearly done” with the game, according to its Twitter announcement, Covid-19 is disrupting the launch schedule, presumably due to inevitable difficulties with the production and distribution of discs.
“We want to make sure everybody gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time,” Naughty Dog explains, “ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone”.
Naughty Dog is based in Santa Monica, California, one of the major Covid-19 hot zones in the US. Having messed up its first response to the pandemic, the US is now clocking almost 250,000 cases of the disease, with projections of up to 100,000 or more deaths over the next several months.