That Ramaphosa joke about which year the lockdown would end cut Mzansi deep
As South Africans wait to find out whether the national 21-day lockdown will end on April 16, a video of president Cyril Ramaphosa saying he didn't specify in which year the lockdown would end, has many breathing through the wound.
The video is from a recording of a video conference the president held at Rand Water this week.
As the video circulated on Twitter, April 16 trended leading many to believe that the president had made a decision.
Ramaphosa later confirmed at the conference that a decision would be made once an assessment of the lockdown had been made.
“We will be able to make a proper, if you like, scientific assessment in a few days' time to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,” said Ramaphosa.
This is what people had to say:
