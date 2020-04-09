News

That Ramaphosa joke about which year the lockdown would end cut Mzansi deep

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 09 April 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that he had not specified in which year on April 16 the lockdown would end.
President Cyril Ramaphosa joked that he had not specified in which year on April 16 the lockdown would end.
Image: Themba Hadebe / POOL / AFP

As South Africans wait to find out whether the national 21-day lockdown will end on April 16, a video of president Cyril Ramaphosa saying he didn't specify in which year the lockdown would end, has many breathing through the wound.

The video is from a recording of a video conference the president held at Rand Water this week.

As the video circulated on Twitter, April 16 trended leading many to believe that the president had made a decision.

Ramaphosa later confirmed at the conference that a decision would be made once an assessment of the lockdown had been made.

“We will be able to make a proper, if you like, scientific assessment in a few days' time to see how well this lockdown is serving the people of our country,” said Ramaphosa.

This is what people had to say:

Latest Videos

After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
New year, "Newme": Avatar robots allow students to attend graduation

Most Read

X