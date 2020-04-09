Municipalities asked to identify mortuaries for Covid-19 bodies

All provincial departments of health in the country have been asked to identify suitable government mortuaries that will accommodate Covid-19 bodies.

This was among rules and regulations set out in a government gazette published in a bid to help curb the rise of Covid-19.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize published the rules on Wednesday.

Mkhize has given all municipalities in the country 48 hours to identify and submit a list of suitably authorised mortuaries that would accommodate Covid-19 bodies.