Save land by cremating paupers says funeral association

With land being becoming a scarce commodity, one of SA’s leading funeral groups, the Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira), has called on the government to cremate paupers instead of burying them.

The association’s chair, Johan Rousseau, said land availability for burials has been a concern for years and “this Covid-19 can make things difficult if the government is not listening or taking advice” from them and other funeral industry role players.

Fira is an independent association with members consisting of more than 1,500 funeral parlours nationally.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE from his Pretoria office, Rousseau said overseas countries were “overwhelmed” by Covid-19 and SA would not be spared.

“We should learn a thing or two from this virus that has killed so many in the world,” he said.

“Many countries are struggling right now with burials and SA numbers are growing.

“The world was not prepared for this.

“Simply put, let's cremate the paupers to make land available,” Rousseau said.