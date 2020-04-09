Bhisho searching for mourners who attended funeral with Covid-19 positive man

The Eastern Cape government is desperately trying to track down more than 100 people who attended a funeral in Majola, Port St Johns after a mourner who travelled from East London tested positive for Covid-19.

Reliable sources have confirmed that those who attended the funeral during the last weekend of March had flouted lockdown regulations, which state that no more than 50 people may attend a funeral.

Judy Ngoloyi, spokesperson for provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, said the East London man tested positive for the virus on his return to the city. She did not say when he was tested or received his results.

Earlier this week, there were seven confirmed coronavirus cases in Buffalo City.

Ngoloyi said the health department was investigating.

“Yes, we are [aware] of this case. The department is doing everything in its power to trace contacts,” Ngoloyi said.