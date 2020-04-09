Pregnant Roodepoort woman tests positive for Covid-19

“I started with a slight cough on March 19 on the ship, but I thought it was the aircon. When we got back, my son got tonsillitis and we took him to the doctor. The doctor decided to test both of us just to be sure since we were on the cruise ship and did not want to risk anything,” she said.

“We both did the test and his was negative but I came back positive.”

Since then, the rest of her family members have also tested negative.

So far, it has only been Brink and one other person who was aboard the ship who tested positive for the virus.

“They also found traces of malaria in my blood. We were supposed to get off in Mozambique but because of this whole thing, they didn’t let us off the boat. We sailed to Mozambique, it turned around and we came back - and thank goodness we didn’t because we wouldn’t have wanted to make other people sick,” she said.

Brink said they have been in isolation since their return from the cruise and have only gone out for the doctor’s visit.

Brink, who is still struggling with a cough, said her symptoms had become severe after she received her test results.

“I had a really bad cough but I didn’t develop a fever. They do say that every person has different symptoms and that is what makes the disease very dangerous,” she said.

Being 21 weeks pregnant, Brink likened a lot of the symptoms she had with what would be experienced during pregnancy — apart from the cough. She said she had headaches, a very sore body and she was extremely tired.

“The nights are worse. My chest closes up so badly that I can’t talk. Because I am pregnant, they can’t give me any medication for the symptoms apart from Panado and non-alcohol medication,” she said.

Her pregnancy cravings have remained the same — salty foods and some chocolate every now and then.