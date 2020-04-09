Ford shifts from cars to face masks to help Covid-19 healthcare workers

Ford SA has promised to make 57,000 face shields for front-line medical personnel and essential services workers who are most at risk of contracting Covid-19.

The company said the face shields - which protect the wearer's eyes, nose and mouth from the coronavirus, which is easily spread through coughing and sneezing - were being produced at Ford’s Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.

The manufacturing pivot comes as South Africa had recorded 1,845 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths by Wednesday.

The masks are produced by the company’s employees, who are not meant to be working during the lockdown but volunteered to make a difference during this global pandemic.

"With South Africa on lockdown and our plants not operating at the moment, we felt that it was essential for us to use our manufacturing capacity and expertise to contribute to the efforts of the South African government, private healthcare institutions and humanitarian organisations to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to care for those infected with the virus," said the company's Ockert Berry.