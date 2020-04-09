I am at home, this is my verge: Why it's hard to stay inside when living in a township

Despite the lockdown order, Katlego Ngwato, 20, was standing on the pavement outside his home in Alexandra Township last week.

He lives in a shack made of board and corrugated metal, in amongst other similar rooms in what was probably once a garden to one of the original 40 houses established in 1913.

Ngwato greeted friends and neighbours as they hustle up and down the street.

Although the streets have been notably emptier, highly populated townships in Johannesburg were still experiencing a large amount of foot traffic, despite the stay-home order.

Over 700,000 people live within the 800 hectares that is Alexandra.