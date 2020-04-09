Five South Africans and two ill crew members to disembark cruise liner in Durban
Five South Africans and two ill crew members were expected to disembark the MS Amsterdam luxury cruise liner at the Durban port on Thursday.
The vessel was expected to dock after receiving a clean bill of health from the department of health and security clearance from authorities – including the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) and the department of transport – at the Port of Durban.
TNPA said the two crew members' illness was not related to Covid-19.
"MS Amsterdam arrived outside the Port of Durban on Sunday to refuel and restock provisions. There are no passengers on board - only 558 crew members, including five South Africans," it said.
"Prior to arrival, the vessel’s master had reported there were persons on board showing signs of flu-like illness. A doctor from Port Health boarded the ship at anchorage on Sunday to take swabs from symptomatic individuals and direct contacts.
"Results were received from the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases] on Wednesday confirming all tests were negative."
The MS Amsterdam was the last cruise vessel with a scheduled call to Durban's port this season.
"The ship had started a four-month global tour at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 4. Due to Covid-19, the cruise was ended prematurely in Fremantle, Australia, on March 22. The ship is now on its return to Fort Lauderdale," said TNPA.
"It is standard procedure for the department of health’s Port Health unit to be required to grant free pratique before any vessel is allowed to dock. Covid-19 protocols in the ports include the need for all foreign vessels entering the ports to receive free pratique and for details of the last 10 ports of call to be recorded."
So far, the only cruises in the country that have had confirmed Covid-19 cases have been the two MSC Orchestra cruises of February 28 and March 13, with one passenger each testing positive and contact tracing now under way.
"TNPA has been working closely with the department of transport, South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) and the department of health to manage requests from cruise liners after new regulations were promulgated by the minister of transport on March 18 to guard against potential transmission," it added.
"These regulations essentially prohibit cruise liner calls, any crew changes, any disembarkations apart from returning South African citizens or permanent residents, and any embarkations unless they are for departing foreign nationals. However, all parties have worked together to manage individual vessels on a case-by-case basis."