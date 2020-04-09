DHL Stormers and artists record Johnny Clegg’s ‘The Crossing’

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said the experience of singing and recording the song had had a profound impact on the team.

Kolisi said Clegg was an icon of SA music and The Crossing was a powerful song, perfectly suited to the team’s 2020 campaign, even though they had managed to play only six games so far this season.

“To get the chance to collaborate with well-known SA artists and experience the teamwork that goes into producing a piece of music professionally, was something that we will all remember and cherish for a long time,” he said.

“With SA now in lockdown due to Covid-19, the song has even more significance and meaning.

He said the team hoped the song would help deliver some hope during a difficult time for all South Africans, and if it lifted spirits in any way, they would consider the project a major success.

Head coach John Dobson said the recording had taken his players out of their comfort zones and given them insight into the power of music.

Dobson said singing was part of rugby at every level of the game, and adopting The Crossing was a way of bringing the team closer together.

“The current uncertainty about the Covid-19 pandemic means that this is a daunting time for all of us, but if this song is able to bring us closer together — figuratively of course — then that would be one of our biggest wins this year,” he said.

He said the aim was that supporters and South Africans in general would take inspiration from seeing players alongside some well-known SA artists and celebrities, singing their hearts out.