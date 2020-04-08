Ndabeni-Abrahams sanction better than Zuma's 'I hereby reprimand you' action on rogue ministers

There have been three times, however, in recent history where presidents had no choice but to force the resignations of their errant ministers and deputy ministers.

Famously, in 2007, former president Thabo Mbeki fired then deputy minister of health Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge and publicly sanctioned her after she repeatedly defied him.

“I have, during the period you served as deputy minister of defence, consistently drawn your attention to the concerns raised by your colleagues about your inability to work as part of a collective, as the constitution enjoins us to. For the same reason, I have also discussed this matter with you as deputy minister of health,” Mbeki wrote in a letter that was made public.

“You travelled to Madrid despite the fact that I had declined your request to undertake this trip. It is clear to me that you have no intention to abide by the constitutional prescriptions that bind all of us. For this reason, I suggested to you that you should resign. It is clear that you do not accept my advice. This leaves me no choice but to relieve you of your duties.”

In Zuma’s era, he was forced to give an ultimatum to the former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana after he was caught on camera assaulting a woman at a nightclub.

In August 2017, Zuma accepted Manana’s resignation after it was clear that his only other choice was to fire him.

Ironically, it was a post by Manana on Instagram showing him and Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch on Sunday in violation of the lockdown regulations that prompted Ramaphosa to act against Ndabeni-Abrahams.