Hundreds of informal traders get permits to work in locked-down Joburg

Hundreds of informal traders will now be able to ply their trade on the streets of Johannesburg during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes after the City of Johannesburg's economic development department began the process of rolling out permits to informal traders.

On Monday alone, 766 permits were issued — with the final number dependent on how many traders registered with the municipality apply. The issuing of the permits comes after informal traders were deemed “essential” under the Disaster Management Act last week.

The city said, about 1,600 permits would be issued.

TimesLIVE was told on Monday that the traders had to produce their City of Johannesburg certificate of acceptance, proof of trading and a valid ID/passport as documentation to be allowed to trade.