Bloemfontein Celtic players face salary cuts due to Covid-19

He heavily relies on his property business (Ikaheng Projects) and the monthly PSL grant of R2,5m to fund Phunya Sele Sele.

Celtic's financial woes in recent years have been reported widely in the media as well as Tshabalala's struggles to pay salaries, which in 2018 led to protests by fans and a strike by players and technical staff.

"Let me be honest with you... because of this virus now, things [are] more difficult for us," Tshabalala told Sowetan.

"When I say us, I mean teams who don't have sponsors. A team that doesn't have a sponsor relies on the business of the chairman. Now my company is trying to develop us. We are developing a lot of properties around the Free State and all over the country.

"But now we are not working [because of the lockdown], that means the team doesn't have money; we won't have money even to pay for other things. The grant from the PSL [R2.5m per month] is just 55% to 60%. The rest of the money is coming from a supporting company. So it is very difficult for us really, that I can't deny it."

The Celtic boss, however, said everything will be decided during their meeting with the players if the situation worsens.

"The income and the remuneration of players is a personal issue. Those players are looking after their families and stuff like that.