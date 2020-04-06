Quarantined East Cape farmers discharged after testing negative

With the Eastern Cape having 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the province had something to celebrate at the weekend with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba popping the champagne to celebrate farmers and officials getting a clean bill of health.

This was after three farmers and two rural development and agrarian reform officials had been under quarantine for 14 days after coming back from an agricultural training programme in Germany on March 21.

They rejoined their families at the weekend with Gomba and her rural development counterpart, Nomakhosazana Meth, introducing them in front of the media in East London on Saturday.

One of the farmers, Sinovuyo Ndzukuma, of Khowa, said during the 14-day period they did not have physical contact with their families or anyone from outside, and they themselves had to protect against each other.

They adhered to the government regulations of physical distancing and quarantining in their rooms.

Their test results all came back negative on Friday and this was welcomed with jubilation.

Ndzukuma said the 14 days were “almost depressing but were taken care of”.

“We took tests on a daily basis to make sure we were fine.

“Luckily until this day no-one has had symptoms. We were tested and the results came back, and we are all negative,” she said.

Ndzukuma said a week after their arrival in Germany their movement was halted, and they could not finish some modules of their programme.

She said they were surprised when they landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to see it was business as usual with “large groups gathering as if it was normal”.

“The other bad experience was when the passengers on the flight to East London did not want to do anything with us — they kept their distance,” Ndzukuma said.

Gomba said the group had told her the crew on the flight had turned the flight back to Johannesburg when it learnt the group had travelled from Germany.

Farmer Iris Mtshabe, from Tsolo, said: “I was scared. Being away from my family in these circumstances was difficult for me.

“I am glad I am negative [for Covid-19].”

Gomba said: “Their flight from Joburg was more than three hours, precisely on the basis that the flight they were on turned back when they heard they were from a high-risk country.

“It was a big fight even getting them here [to East London].”

Meth said: “It was a relief and I slept like a baby [on Friday] after having sleepless nights.

“It was a long 14 days and up to now it has not been easy,” Meth said. — Daily Dispatch