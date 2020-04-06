Suspect arrested after Timothy Valley shooting

A 35-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder on Sunday afternoon after a shooting in Timothy Valley.

According to the police, the man was apprehended by members of the anti-gang unit at his home in Italy Street.

It is alleged that shortly before 1pm on Friday, the 21-year-old victim was walking in Italy Street with a friend when shots were fired at them.

The victims started running away, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“He later realised that he had been shot in his left calf and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is known to the complainant,” she said.

The accused will appear in court soon on a charge of attempted murder.