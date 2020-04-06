Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases rise to 16
The number of Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay has risen to 16.
This is up by four cases from the previous day.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday there were 1,655 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 70 cases.
The death toll caused by the pandemic has risen to 11.
He announced that the number of cases in the Eastern Cape was standing at 31.
Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana confirmed the increase in the metro.
Manana urged residents in the Bay and those in the province at large who had recently attended mass gatherings such as church services and particularly, funerals, to come forward and be tested.
“We’ve found that gatherings such as funerals are some of the places where transmission takes place without people realising it.
“People must phone 08000-323-64 so that they can get tested,” he said.
On Sunday, Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba attributed the number of increased coronavirus cases in the metro to a funeral that happened in the city nearly three weeks ago.
Gomba said the funeral of a nurse was attended by more than 50 people and included guests from the UK and other international countries.
So far, those infected in the metro include at least four nurses and a doctor.