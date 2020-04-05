Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 cases now at 12

The Eastern Cape now, meanwhile, has a total of 25 confirmed cases of the virus.

Speaking on the increase on Sunday morning, Gomba said the funeral, which was attended by more than 50 people, was in some way connected to increase in Covid-19 cases in the province.

"All these new cases coming out of the Nelson Mandela Bay district are either nurses, retired nurses or somehow related in the health industry.

"The three women are aged 32, 50 and 60 years old.

"The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the metro stands at 12."

Gomba said one of the new cases was in Amathole District Municipality.

"It's someone who's recently travelled to the Free State and tested privately," she said.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported on March 21, there have been 25 cases reported in the Eastern Cape over the 15-day period.

As of Sunday, the metro has 12 cases, Sarah Baartman District Municipality five, Buffalo City municipality five, Chris Hani municipality one and Amathole two cases.