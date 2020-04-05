Trump doubles down on his support for anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraging others with doctor approval to do the same.

At his daily press briefing, Trump also chided some states for requesting more ventilators from the federal government than he said they needed.

Trump said the next week would be particularly tough with a "lot of death" coming from the coronavirus. But he also reiterated his concern that the social distancing "cure" for the outbreak was worse than the problem.

Trump faced criticism for initially playing down the risks of the coronavirus and has vacillated between warning Americans about its severity and complaining about its economic costs.

Trump's optimistic comments on Saturday about the benefits of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reflected his tendency to put a positive spin on an issue even as data was still being gathered.

"I may take it," Trump said. "I'll have to ask my doctors about that, but I may take it."