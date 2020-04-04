Forget expensive payment holidays — claim on your credit life cover instead

Credit life insurance may save many South Africans whose income has been dramatically affected by Covid-19 from defaulting on their loans — but some will be unaware of the fact that they have such cover in place.

For the past couple of weeks, SA’s banks have been announcing various forms of financial relief for consumers hard hit by Covid-19, including three-month payment holidays, which carry hefty interest costs.

Then on Wednesday, African Bank tweeted: “We’ve got you covered! If the 21-day lockdown has you facing retrenchment, short time or compulsory unpaid leave, our credit life insurance may be the relief you need on your monthly loan repayments.”

The Ts and Cs revealed that to be payments for 12 months.

In other words, a total break from repayments for up to a year. At no cost.