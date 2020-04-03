Cellphone companies will provide the location and movement of anyone known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19 to the government — but will not disclose the content of conversations.

Using cellphone location data to track and trace people across SA comes as the department of health amps up its efforts to trace anyone suspected of having been in contact with someone who has Covid-19.

In regulations gazetted on Thursday‚ the department of health detailed its efforts to develop and maintain a national database to “enable the tracing of people who are known or reasonably suspected to have come into contact with any person known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19”.

The database‚ which is confidential‚ will include the name and surname of the person‚ their ID number‚ address‚ cellphone number as well as the outcome of their Covid-19 test.

Added to this‚ they can use location data to support their tracing efforts. However‚ interception of communication is not allowed.

In line with the regulations‚ the director-general of the department of health has the power to ask cellphone companies to provide the location and movement of any person known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19.