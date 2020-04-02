JUST IN | 'Quite an increase' as number of Covid-19 cases jumps to 1,462

The number of South Africans who have tested positive for Covid-19 has increased to 1,462.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize gave the update at the Universitas Hospital in the Free State after a visit on Thursday.

He said that the current official death toll linked to Covid-19 was five, but that there were “two reported deaths that we are trying to get correct information about”. He said that the number of recoveries was “close” to 45.

“The total number that have tested positive is 1,462, and so there has been quite an increase,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, he said that the number of confirmed cases was 1,380 — meaning that there has been an increase of 82 over the last 24 hours.