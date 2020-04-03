WATCH | Bay kids give their take on ‘purple party pooper’

Children say the damnedest things, especially when it comes to describing the “purple germ” that is Covid-19.

For some of our littlest Nelson Mandela Bay residents, it is fairly simple: coronavirus is a party pooper — and who can argue with that?

For Taylor Halse, 9, of Mount Pleasant, what he misses most about his freedom is the beach.

He also understands coronavirus to be a very bad type of flu that has prevented him from connecting with other people from around the world.

Gia-Ariella Derrocks, 7, of Parsons Hill, has a more serious outlook on the novel virus and grasps just how quickly it can spread.

Asked what she understands about the 21-day lockdown period, she said: “We have to stay home and can’t walk around the streets.”

She said she missed her teacher, friends and gymnastics.

Yucca Scholtz, 5, of Mangold Park, is very concerned about her baby sister, Mia, having to spend her first birthday in lockdown next week.

Also, according to her, the “purple germ” can make you sick between 16 and 100 days, so it is no wonder she is so fearful of contracting it.

“All the countries are in lockdown for a few weeks because the virus is here,” Yucca said, after joking the lockdown may even last forever.

Qhawe Mbabela, 9, of Walmer, said while lockdown meant people could only go out for groceries and to the pharmacy, he really missed the Baywest mall, McDonald’s, KFC and the Boardwalk.

“Surprisingly”, he also missed his teacher — oh, and his “crushes at school”.

Liane van der Merwe, 6, of Greenshields Park, is enjoying the time at home doing DIY projects, arts and crafts, and baking with her mom, Nelia, the owner of Pikanini Chefs Port Elizabeth.

She does, however, miss seeing her school friends.

But, if we all adhere to Liane’s advice, we may even be allowed to see our friends and have that birthday celebration we are all so desperately looking forward to sooner than we think.

“Keep washing your hands and don’t get close to strangers,” the wise young lass cautioned.