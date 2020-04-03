Dear diary: A tale of love

Like flipping through the pages of a compelling book, both heartwarming and heart-rending, Bongeziwe Mabandla’s newly released third album, Iimini, offers a tale of love from beginning to end.

Except, this is not just any book. It is the singer’s personal journal.

“The album starts off with meeting someone and how feelings evolve to love, and then the pain and heartache of being with and without someone,” Mabandla says.

Iimini is the isiXhosa term for “days”.

In linear style, Mabandla walks the listener through his experience with a romantic relationship, starting the track list with Mini Esadibana Ngayo (The Day We Met) sparking the listener’s interest for the rest of the story.

The intention was to get listeners to consume the content from start to end without skipping a song, Mabandla said.

“Whenever I create music, the first thing I do is figure out what is occupying my mind and what is happening in my life.

“Since Iimini is such a big project I had to, sort of, mind map it and look at the different stages of the relationship I want to write about, and the best place to start is the beginning.”

The Tsolo folk singer said most of the song had originated as diary entries during the relationship.

“The album is about a specific relationship and it wasn’t initially song but things I had written in diary entry form. I only started thinking about turning the content into music towards the end of the relationship, when we started having problems,” he said.