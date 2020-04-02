Down and out in Walmer and Korsten: A tale of two homeless shelters
Things could not be more different for the homeless living in the Walmer Town Hall and those being housed in the Jarman Hall during the national lockdown.
At the Walmer Town Hall, angry, bored and frustrated residents are threatening to leave their “prison”, while at the Jarman Hall, in Korsten, the living is easy.
There, flat-screen television sets, magazines and entertainment have been provided — in stark contrast to the situation in Walmer where, though clean, the hall is kitted out with nothing but mattresses.
Jonty Fairall, 31, who is staying in the Walmer Town Hall for the 21-day lockdown, said a few homeless people had already left because they felt they were treated like prisoners.
“We asked for [playing] cards from the councillors, soccer balls, because we don’t have anything to do, but we were told that we should be grateful for what we have,” he said.
“We need toiletries and sanitary towels for the ladies.
“There are 78 people using one shower. Both males and females share that shower.
“Schools are closed, we could have used their facilities which would have showers accommodating big numbers of people.”
Fairall said he had found a security guard eating food from a platter meant for the homeless.
He said there were thieves and drug addicts among those living there.
Meryna Venter, 22, who is staying at the Walmer Town Hall with her little boy of almost two, said she feared for her child’s life — especially after she had started feeling flu-like symptoms on Sunday.
“We came to the temporary shelter because we thought we could get help, but this feels like an act,” she said.
“I was sick on Sunday, but I wasn’t attended to.
“I displayed flu symptoms and I’m worried about my baby because he could catch it easily, I don’t think that he would survive Covid-19.”
The 63 people at the Jarman Hall, however, had nothing but praise for those who had kitted out the facility.
Elsudi Camealio, a volunteer who is co-ordinating efforts at the hall, said the space was rearranged as police dropped people off.
She said those with chronic illnesses were no longer sleeping on the stage, people couldn’t sleep as married couples any more — women slept on the stage and men on the floor.
Some of those with chronic illnesses had asthma and those staying at the hall had been seen by staff at the Korsten clinic.
“Concerned citizens have donated clothes, shoes, food, toiletries,” Camealio said.
“Sassa [the South African Social Security Agency] also donated, while other volunteers were cooking.
She said the hall had four “monitors” — homeless residents chosen as leaders of the group.
Two women monitors kept an eye on the kitchen while two men ensured the rules were heeded.
She said everyone there — black, white and coloured — was living peacefully together
Yesterday, the caretaker at northern areas NGO Uviwe Schauderville, Hyrone Brown, arrived at Jarman with donations of food.
He said it was important for people to lend a hand to those in need and to not think only of their own families.
At the Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, which is also being used to house the homeless during the lockdown, public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali said everyone was trying their best under difficult circumstances.
“We are facing a problem of people that are being brought by the police — they escape at night,” Pali said.
“For instance, on Tuesday, we had 49 people and now we have 47.”
She said the Daku Hall was almost at capacity — 50 people — and any additional people would then be sent to the Motherwell Community Hall.