Down and out in Walmer and Korsten: A tale of two homeless shelters

Things could not be more different for the homeless living in the Walmer Town Hall and those being housed in the Jarman Hall during the national lockdown.

At the Walmer Town Hall, angry, bored and frustrated residents are threatening to leave their “prison”, while at the Jarman Hall, in Korsten, the living is easy.

There, flat-screen television sets, magazines and entertainment have been provided — in stark contrast to the situation in Walmer where, though clean, the hall is kitted out with nothing but mattresses.

Jonty Fairall, 31, who is staying in the Walmer Town Hall for the 21-day lockdown, said a few homeless people had already left because they felt they were treated like prisoners.

“We asked for [playing] cards from the councillors, soccer balls, because we don’t have anything to do, but we were told that we should be grateful for what we have,” he said.

“We need toiletries and sanitary towels for the ladies.

“There are 78 people using one shower. Both males and females share that shower.

“Schools are closed, we could have used their facilities which would have showers accommodating big numbers of people.”

Fairall said he had found a security guard eating food from a platter meant for the homeless.