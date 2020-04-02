Don't fall for Covid-19 home tests

Currently Covid-19 diagnosis in SA is done through a laboratory test called a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) molecular test. This test investigates a sample taken from a patient’s respiratory tract, through the nose, throat or chest, which looks for the viral particles in them. Rapid tests, on the other hand, which are done through a finger prick blood test, detect whether your body has produced antibodies to the virus.

“It takes many days for the body to develop antibodies against the virus, so people can already have the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can be spreading the infection to other people but we would not be able to detect their antibodies,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

On Wednesday evening health minister Zweli Mkhize announced an increase of just 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA since Tuesday afternoon — bringing the total figure to 1,380 cases. Five people have died of Covid-19 so far.

Mkhize said to date about 44,202 tests have been conducted — about 6,000 of those in the public sector. He cautioned, however, that this was not enough given the country’s population and the rate of poverty and inequality.

As part of speeding up testing and being proactive rather than reactive, the national department of health will soon be conducting mass-testing at identified hotspots where the virus could spread rapidly or undetected.

“Rather than waiting for patients to come to hospital, we are going out to find people,” said Mkhize.

Semete-Makokotlela added that the regulator is in the process of expediting its licence process for new applications and amendments to current licences “to support the supply of medical devices that may be required in response to the Covid-19 pandemic”.