Maps shares chat with friend who tested positive for Covid-19

Showing how serious he is about using the platform to help educate people, the media personality livestreamed a chat he had with Naledi.

“I am going to be chatting to my friend Ledi, who has tested positive for the coronavirus,” he told his followers.

Although she hasn't left the house in 15 days while under quarantine, Naledi said self-isolation has made her reflect on many things.

"You just have to find things to do ... The first week, I was binge-watching Netflix and I was also researching the reports on this disease," she said.

"It really is being played out in real time, so you're literally being updated with every step."

Naledi said she's started drawing again after 10 years and has finished reading books she had put on hold for a while.

Maps explained that the reason they were having the conversation on a public platform was to help educate people about the virus.