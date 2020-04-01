WATCH | Hippos waddle in peace while St Lucia is in lockdown

While residents of St Lucia remain in lockdown, nothing has stopped the hippos living around the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday spot from taking their evening strolls.

The town was in the spotlight recently when a French tourist who tested positive for Covid-19 visited, prompting the local ratepayers' association to sanitise high traffic areas in a bid to protect residents.

They took care not to spray areas where wildlife, including hippos, tend to graze.

St Lucia is part of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, which is home to between 800 and 1,000 hippos.

On Sunday night, local Marie Stubbe — who regularly captures footage of hippos wandering around the town — spotted two hippos casually strolling by the lodge she is staying at during the mandatory 21-day lockdown.