There will be no taxi shutdown, Mbalula assures South Africans

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has assured South Africans that there will no longer be a “shutdown” by the taxi industry following a meeting he had with taxi associations.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mbalula said he was optimistic that there was an understanding between the taxi industry and the government that the outbreak of Covid-19 was beyond their control.

He said that following the meeting with the industry, the strike will no longer go ahead.

The threat of a strike came after the government placed stringent measures as part of the nationwide lockdown. These included travel restrictions to allow commuting only for essential services and a decreased number of passengers allowed per trip.

This meant that taxi owners would take a financial hit.