From shock to 'meh': reactions to Alexandra’s first official Covid-19 case
Social media went into chaos mode on Monday after the first official case of Covid-19 was reported in the Gauteng township of Alexandra.
The news was confirmed by the provincial health department, who said the person was traced and found in Limpopo.
“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is in isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.
Five people are under quarantine after being in close contact with the man.
“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.
“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly so that, together, we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” Kekana added.
The announcement came after a case of the deadly virus was confirmed in Khayelitsha township in the Western Cape.
It was all too much for some citizens, who flooded social media with memes and messages in reaction to the news.
I DON'T SEE IT
#coronavirusSA#Alexandra #Coronavirustruth #lockdown #Covid_19 .....doesn't look like #CoronaVirus is coming. pic.twitter.com/M9NLLISh3C— KELVIN HAWKS (@KELVINHAWKSS) March 30, 2020
SHOCK AND CONCERN
Apparently there is a resident from Alexandra who has just tested positive for the Coronavirus. The informal settlement has more than 200 000 residents, who live in close proximity with each other. This news is deeply concerning.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 30, 2020
IT'S OVER FOR US!
DO YOU SEE NOW WHY THEY TOLD US TO STAY INDOORS?
So there's a COVID-19 case in Alex specifically ko Stjwetla. I just hope nou, people understand the need to be inside. Sinyile nou— Nombulelo Fox (@FoxAndTheFro) March 30, 2020
GOD HAVE MERCY
And when the police chase them, we call them by names..... Look at us now, imagine Alex with covid19🙆🙆🙆. God hav Mercy.#StayHomeSA— Start now.... Let's begin now. (@kenneth_novela) March 30, 2020
Coronavirus is now in Khayelitsha and Alexandra townships 🇿🇦 COVID-19 cases have been reported. Let's think / pray / let go for the best.#CoronavirusInSA #21daylockdownSA #Day4 #Covid19inSA— Pablo Adriano (@pablo_adriano) March 30, 2020
LESS ADVICE AND MORE ACTION
Can't government deliver gallons of sanitizers to Alexandra and other over-populated areas instead of only preaching that people must stay indoors? #Coronavirus #Covid19inSA#CoronavirusInSA #SANDF #Alexandra#CoronainAlex— Marumo Ralebona (@MarumoRalebona) March 30, 2020
CONSPIRACY?
#Khayelitsha and now it is #Alexandra— Makopo (@MakopoK) March 30, 2020
Why does this now look like a plan to have the two areas infected🤔🤔#CoronaVirus https://t.co/c2xmpMWG5o
WHAT DID “WE'LL WAIT AND SEE” GET YOU?
Shout out to all those corporate firms who refused to close till govt forced them to and exposed their Alex employees to #Covid_19 . This is what your "let's see how bad it gets before we decide" has done. https://t.co/DHiefqOHs6— Taahir Motan (@Taahir_Motan) March 30, 2020
QUARANTINE THE PERSON AT THE RANCH
That Alex #covid19 case must be quarantined in Limpopo!#TheRanch— Mbudzeni Shandukani (@shandu009) March 30, 2020