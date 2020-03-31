News

From shock to 'meh': reactions to Alexandra’s first official Covid-19 case

By Kyle Zeeman - 31 March 2020
Soldiers put their boots on the ground in Alexandra on Friday as part of lockdown law enforcement. One case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the over-crowded area.
Soldiers put their boots on the ground in Alexandra on Friday as part of lockdown law enforcement. One case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the over-crowded area.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

Social media went into chaos mode on Monday after the first official case of Covid-19 was reported in the Gauteng township of Alexandra.

The news was confirmed by the provincial health department, who said the person was traced and found in Limpopo.

“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is in isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Five people are under quarantine after being in close contact with the man.

“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly so that, together, we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” Kekana added.

The announcement came after a case of the deadly virus was confirmed in Khayelitsha township in the Western Cape.

It was all too much for some citizens, who flooded social media with memes and messages in reaction to the news.

I DON'T SEE IT

SHOCK AND CONCERN

IT'S OVER FOR US!

DO YOU SEE NOW WHY THEY TOLD US TO STAY INDOORS?

GOD HAVE MERCY

LESS ADVICE AND MORE ACTION

CONSPIRACY?

WHAT DID “WE'LL WAIT AND SEE” GET YOU?

QUARANTINE THE PERSON AT THE RANCH

Latest Videos

Xhosa Story Telling - "The Three Billy Goats Gruff" (English Subtitles)
COVID-19 Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality update

Most Read

X