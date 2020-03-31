From shock to 'meh': reactions to Alexandra’s first official Covid-19 case

“He had disregarded an instruction and travelled outside the province last week before the lockdown. He is in isolation in a health facility in Limpopo,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

Five people are under quarantine after being in close contact with the man.

“Our tracing team will continue to work on the tracking and tracing of other possible contacts.

“We are urging communities to take heed of the lockdown measures and act responsibly so that, together, we can contain and prevent further spread of Covid-19,” Kekana added.

The announcement came after a case of the deadly virus was confirmed in Khayelitsha township in the Western Cape.

It was all too much for some citizens, who flooded social media with memes and messages in reaction to the news.