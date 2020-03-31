Social grant increase may end due to junk status, says economist

Pensioners and children from poor households should see the annual social grant increase coming to an end.

This was a warning from an economist after ratings agency Moody's decided to downgrade SA's credit rating to junk status at the weekend.

"For a country with a wide fiscal deficit, reliant on foreign savings to close the gap between revenue and expenditure, it'll be excessively expensive to fund its fiscal deficits through borrowing in the future," said the economist who asked not to be named because he works for a state entity.

"Combined with weakening economic activity from the scourge of Covid-19 and generally widespread global slowdown, the country is more likely to miss its revenue target for the umpteenth time, meaning that fiscal authorities would have to deploy deep fiscal cuts, further impacting public service salaries and other public expenditures.