SA Covid-19 cases rise to 1,353, with 39,500 tested

Five people have died and the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has risen to 1,353, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Of the confirmed cases, Mkhize said, 633 were in Gauteng.

The number of confirmed cases was up from the 1,326 announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night. Ramaphosa announced at the time that SA had three deaths.