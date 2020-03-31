Expats surviving lockdown across the globe

From Canada to Australia, New Zealand and the UK, expats from the Eastern Cape continue to have one thing in common; lockdown — or self-isolation — and the fear of contracting Covid-19.

Some are forced to spend their time in cramped apartments, while others are still allowed their daily walks, but each one of them is playing their part to stay home as much as possible in a bid to curb the spread of the global killer virus.

Marketing manager Reme Foster, 38, who lives in Oundle in England, said the lockdown in the UK started on March 23, just days before SA followed suit.

While the initial lockdown period had been set for three weeks, Foster said the feeling was that some form of lockdown would be extended for at least another six months.

The UK government, however, was a little more generous when it came to setting the rules for its residents.

“We can basically leave our homes for four reasons,” Foster, who immigrated to the UK from Port Elizabeth nearly four years ago, said.

“Only one family member is allowed to shop for basic necessities, but luckily our government and the shops have not determined what is essential or not, as I hear is the case in SA.

“Children are also not allowed in the shops and this limits the queues and the chance of infection.”

Also unlike SA which has put a ban on exercise outside one’s yard, Foster said one form of exercise was allowed per day, either alone or with members of your household.

“So you can go for a walk, jog or cycle once a day. They have also set up a hotline where residents can report their neighbours should they go out more than once a day.”

He said the only other two outings permitted were medical visits or for work if it was impossible to work from home.