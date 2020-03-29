Security estate, residential complex managers must enforce no jogging, dog walking rule: SAPS

While the “no dog walking or jogging” rule still had tongues wagging on Sunday, police moved to clarify whether those living in residential or security estates were exempt.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said there had been several enquiries about residents being able to walk or jog within their complexes.

“The regulations also apply to people living within estates/complexes meaning no walking, jogging or walking of pets within closed estates/complexes is allowed,” read a statement from Naidoo.

“All estate/complex managers must assist by ensuring that these regulations are enforced with immediate effect.

“The fundamental purpose of lockdown is to drastically reduce the movement of people in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Your assistance in this regard will be highly appreciated. Be safe.”