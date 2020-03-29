Covid-19 cases confirmed in St Francis Bay, Paterson, Aberdeen

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the Eastern Cape, it has emerged that three people living in the Sarah Baartman district have contracted the novel virus.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday night.

This brings to 1,187 the total number of confirmed cases in SA, up slightly from Friday’s 1,170.

The Sarah Baartman district recorded its first three cases with one in Aberdeen, one in St Francis Bay and another in Paterson.

Meanwhile, Komani has recorded its first positive case.

East London has three confirmed cases, followed by Nelson Mandela Bay with two and Willowvale with one.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said the new cases were results from tests taken during roadblocks a week before the national 21-day lockdown.

Health Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said all the patients were in quarantine either at hospitals or home.

“We are in the process of tracing whether these patients were in contact with anyone else and will follow due quarantine rules where needed,” Manana said.

He said the Aberdeen case was a local transmission while all others had either travelled to the UK, US and Germany.

“What we know is that the Aberdeen patient had not travelled out of the country but there was an interaction with people from outside SA,” he said.

He said the Aberdeen man was transferred to a private hospital.