How to keep kids occupied during lockdown

What you need:

One cup of self-raising flour,

One egg,

One cup of milk (no sugar, no salt, no worries).

Including short people is compulsory.

Makes about 20 depending on how big you make them.

What to do:

Let the short people mix the ingredients together (makes them really happy for some reason),

Add more milk or flour until you have a decent runny-ish mixture (or until you’re happy with the consistency).

Then, if you have one, add the mixture to a squeezy bottle(old school red and yellow squeezy bottles).

Needs to be a screw-top squeezy bottle otherwise you’ll end up with batter and the top part of your bottle in the pan.

Heat pan.

Squeeze out some batter.

When you see many tiny bubbles, turn over.

Paranoid checking is welcome until the bottom side is also a nice golden brown, remove from pan.

Depending on the size of your pan you can do a few of these at the same time so as to prevent the short people from screaming that they haven’t been fed in the last 21 months.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with shapes (the shorts will be in awe and crown you as their leader)..

Serve warm with a bit of syrup drizzled over (if you have more than one short person, make sure to give them both equal amounts of flapjacks simultaneously to prevent war from breaking out in your living room area and having the house set on fire).

For more fun activities from York, visit www.mayhemandchaos.co.za

Another PE mom, Shannon Ntshikose, says making her son’s playdough herself is a good idea as long as there are no harmful ingredients in it.

“If you have a toddler that still puts things in their mouth it is imperative that he or she play with things that are non-toxic. Store-purchased dough might not be non-toxic,” she said.

Below is Ntshikose’s favourite playdough recipe for little ones from 18 months up.