‘Day One’ diary entries flood social media

In New Brighton, a resident who did not want to be named shared a post that he was up early to buy liquor.

When asked about his post he said: “I was trying my luck, and fortunate for me they were open — but there was a line.”

Bridgemead resident Asekho Nyenyiso said he was fighting the urge to take a drive.

“I want to do a photo diary for this shutdown, but of course there are restrictions. So I am indoors, catching up on TV and fighting the urge of going to visit loved ones.

“In the words of the great Thembi Seete, ‘I don’t know what I can do with myself!’ ” Nyenyiso said.

Siphesihle Dyira from Motherwell Nu 7 said she would be working through the shutdown.

“I’m in bed trying to get some work done. My dad is busy in the garden.

“My mom loves sewing so she’s busy doing that and making umfino (a spinach and maize meal), because she heard on the radio that it is healthy and it is advised that we eat it in boosting our immune systems during this period,” Dyira said.

On the other side of the country, Lindokuhle Gomez tweeted that her little sister had cooked four eggs on the first day of the shutdown.

#Day1 was the number one trending tag on various social media platforms in SA yesterday, with people sharing their thoughts and activities using the hashtag.