‘Day One’ diary entries flood social media
In playing their part to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, most South Africans stayed home and made the most of their first day of the national lockdown, sharing their activities on various social media platforms.
From indoor exercising to spring cleaning, Bay residents have found a number of ways to occupy their time over the next 21 days.
But while most people slept in late, KwaNobuhle resident Luncedo Madlakane, who works in essential services, was off to work by 7am.
Sharing a video of how empty the R75 was yesterday morning, Madlakane said the freeway had belonged to him.
Gym done, teaching kids done, breakfast done, work starts now till 2pm #Day1 pic.twitter.com/DCob445lUp— RealtimeAutospares (@RealAutospares) March 27, 2020
In New Brighton, a resident who did not want to be named shared a post that he was up early to buy liquor.
When asked about his post he said: “I was trying my luck, and fortunate for me they were open — but there was a line.”
Bridgemead resident Asekho Nyenyiso said he was fighting the urge to take a drive.
“I want to do a photo diary for this shutdown, but of course there are restrictions. So I am indoors, catching up on TV and fighting the urge of going to visit loved ones.
“In the words of the great Thembi Seete, ‘I don’t know what I can do with myself!’ ” Nyenyiso said.
Siphesihle Dyira from Motherwell Nu 7 said she would be working through the shutdown.
“I’m in bed trying to get some work done. My dad is busy in the garden.
“My mom loves sewing so she’s busy doing that and making umfino (a spinach and maize meal), because she heard on the radio that it is healthy and it is advised that we eat it in boosting our immune systems during this period,” Dyira said.
On the other side of the country, Lindokuhle Gomez tweeted that her little sister had cooked four eggs on the first day of the shutdown.
#Day1 was the number one trending tag on various social media platforms in SA yesterday, with people sharing their thoughts and activities using the hashtag.
Realtime Autospares tweeted: “Gym done, teaching kids done, breakfast done, work starts now till 2pm #Day1.”
@LunjesFather tweeted: “Work station already set in my room, all I know is that I won’t be needing pants for 21 days.”
#Day1 Mom already have curtains down .... pic.twitter.com/Az95l8DbKb— Warm Hearted Cold Blooded 🇿🇦 (@Mokete_Kiid) March 27, 2020
@clan_oros said: "#Day1 this is the first time in my life where being lazy is saving a life.
“I don’t mind playing hero for a little longer, call my name, I’ll save you by not answering.”
Port Elizabeth’s Twitter celeb, or “Tweleb”, comedian Taka Tina said he would be patrolling the streets during the shutdown.
“Today I’ll be walking around the streets to see if everyone is inside, wanna make sure it’s really a lockdown,” Taka Tina said.
The Motherwell-based comedian said this was an essential service: “Work as usual for me.”
Many social media users said this was an opportunity to turn the house upside down and spring clean.