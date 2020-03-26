Insider's look into ANC downfall

PREMIUM

Political analyst and now author professor Mcebisi Ndletyana’s new book, Anatomy of the ANC in Power, is a look at the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay over a 30-year period.



From a formidable organisation in the early 1990s to a party battered at the 2016 local government elections, Ndleytana gives an insider’s look into the ANC’s downfall. Senior political reporter Nomazima Nkosi spoke to Ndletyana about some of the highlights in the book...

