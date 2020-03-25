'There shall be no dogs that will be walked': Bheki Cele

Can you walk your dog during lockdown?

No! The government's message on this has shifted.

On Wednesday morning, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on SABC that South Africans would be able to walk their dogs and go for "short jogs" during the lockdown.



But police minister Bheki Cele contradicted this message on Wednesday evening during a briefing by the security cluster, saying there will be no dog walking "except in the house".

"There was a big story earlier that you can walk your dogs. There shall be no dogs that will be walked. The cluster met and discussed and agreed that it doesn’t enhance the [lockdown] call made by the president," he said.

"If you do really want to walk your dog: around your house. It ends there. It can’t go beyond that."